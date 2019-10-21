Two Charleston police officers on leave during investigation into pay for off-duty jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department placed two two of its officers on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into how officers are paid for working second jobs while they are off-duty.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds says the investigation began when someone complained about possible discrepancies about how officers are paid for off-duty work and how much they charge businesses that hire them.
Reynolds says there is a set rate that officers are supposed to be paid for off-duty jobs and that he wants to make sure the department’s policy is not being violated.
He says the investigation will determine whether those businesses are being charged the right amount of money.
"What the officers’ rates are, we have a rate schedule, we have a pretty consistent way of charging and that is something that is being looked at in these cases,” Reynolds said. “We’re addressing it, making sure that the businesses that may be affected by this are made whole and that the officers in this case are doing the right things.”
The chief says the officers will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He declined to identify the officers, saying it is a personnel matter.
Reynolds says it is an internal investigation and that no outside agencies are involved.
As part of the investigation, Reynolds said there would also be an audit of the special events unit, which schedules off-duty jobs.
