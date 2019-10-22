After Halloween costume issues in previous years, CofC reminds students to ‘think first’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is hoping to avoid another more issues with students this Halloween when it comes to picking out their costumes.
The school put out a reminder on its website telling students to “think first this Halloween when it comes to your safety, your health and your costume and party theme choices.”
The College has been in the spotlight the past two years because of racist and culturally insensitive Halloween costumes involving students.
In 2017, then-president Glenn McConnell issued a statement stating he was “extremely disappointed” after a photo appeared online with a person in an orange jumpsuit with the name “Freddie Gray” on the back.
Gray died in Baltimore Police custody. His death raised questions about police brutality, but charges were later dropped against the officers involved in the case.
Last year, the College of Charleston softball team faced backlash when the team posted a photo on Twitter depicting three students as Hispanics with mustaches and cowboy hats, and two other students as border patrol agents.
While also talking about safety, it also states that students should stop and think if their attire “perpetuates cruel stereotypes that are harmful to other people.”
Though the post doesn’t use the word blackface, it does say it is never acceptable to paint your face any color to represent another race or culture. It also says students should follow the school’s code of conduct on and off-campus.
