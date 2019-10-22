Clemson’s Foster Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that defensive end Justin Foster has been named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Clemson's 45-10 win against Louisville on Saturday.
With the selection, Clemson has now collected a total of 467 ACC weekly honors since 1978. The weekly honor is the 10th garnered by Clemson this season.
Last week, Foster led Clemson’s defensive line with 3.5 tackles for loss among his five tackles, a career-high 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble. His forced fumble produced one of three Clemson takeaways on the day, marking Clemson’s first time forcing three takeaways in consecutive games since the first two games of the 2016 season.
The award is the first of Foster’s career. He becomes the first Clemson defensive lineman to earn the award since last November, when defensive tackle Christian Wilkins earned the honor for his performance against Boston College.