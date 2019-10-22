Cold front to bring storm chance, cooler weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the Lowcountry late today bringing the chance for a few storms and then cooler weather for Wednesday and Thursday. Under a mostly cloudy sky, a few scattered showers are possible today with an isolated thunderstorm chance as the cold front approaches this afternoon. One or two storms are possible today and they could produce gusty winds, brief heavy rain and lightning. Be prepared to move indoors. The threat of severe weather looks to be fairly low at this time. Once the front moves through this evening, the sky will clear out and cooler temperatures will begin moving into the Lowcountry. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s tomorrow morning. Sunny weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday before another storm system heads our way Friday and this weekend. There is a lot of uncertainty with the potential rain for this upcoming weekend. We’ll keep you updated!