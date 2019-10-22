Emergency crews respond to auto-pedestrian accident in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in West Ashley Monday night.
Charleston police officials say the incident is in front of the Church’s Chicken restaurant on the 1800 block of Sam Rittenberg.
The pedestrian was transported to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, northbound lanes in front of the restaurant were closed briefly due to the incident.
“All northbound lanes are now open to traffic,” said Charleston police public information officer Charles Francis."The auto-pedestrian occurred at 8:17 pm."
