Georgetown County to hold safety checkpoints through October

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says it will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the remainder of the month.
Deputies say enough officers will be working the checkpoints to “minimize the inconvenience to motorists traveling the county.”
Officers first check for the driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance, Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said. They may also run the license plate to confirm that it belongs on the vehicle.
“It’s possible the stop could result in a DUI, a drug possession charge or warrant service,” he said.
The number of checkpoints will be determined by personnel available and their workload, Lesley said.
