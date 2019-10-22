GS football player Jordan Wiggins dies at 18

Freshman offensive lineman was from Tallahassee, FL

Georgia Southern confirms freshman offensive lineman Jordan Wiggins died Monday. Wiggins was 18 years old. (Source: WTOC)
October 21, 2019 at 10:03 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 3:59 AM

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Athletics Department has confirmed freshman offensive lineman Jordan Wiggins has died. He was 18 years old.

Wiggins was from Tallahassee, Florida, and played at Florida powerhouse Godby High School. According to his Georgia Southern football bio, he was majoring in electrical engineering.

At this time there is no word on how he died.

Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford sent a pair of tweets Monday night, including a retweet of Wiggins’ commitment announcement to Georgia Southern from July 2018.

Georgia Southern football players and friends have also sent their thoughts and condolences on Twitter.

The Georgia Southern Athletics Department released a statement Monday night:

The Georgia Southern Athletics Department has received a report of the death of student-athlete Jordan Wiggins. Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates. We will provide further information when it becomes available.

