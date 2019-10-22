Investigators looking for leads in 2003 Beaufort Co. cold case

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward in a 2003 deadly shooting investigation which has gone cold.
Detectives are offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 63-year-old Yu Cheung Tam.
He was killed in a home invasion at his house in the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park.
Deputies say a number of witnesses were in the house when it happened, but none were “effectively identified.”
Tam owned the mobile home park and had recent disputes with drug dealers over them selling drugs in the area, according to investigators.
If you have any information regarding this Unsolved Cold Case you may contact Major Bob Bromage at (843) 255- 3402, (843) 816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or Crimestoppers.
