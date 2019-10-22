Man on mission to return Purple Heart to rightful owner

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WTTV/CBS News) - A veteran has started a quest to return a fallen soldier’s Purple Heart to the family it belongs to.
Ron Patterson says he’s willing to do whatever it takes to honor a fellow soldier.
“We’ll make sure this goes back to the right place and it’s well taken care of,” he says.
Patterson says the plaque ignited a search for answers about the recipient, listed as John L. Oliver.
“Some of these wounds are very severe and they last a lifetime with people,” Patterson says.
Does Oliver have any living family members?
“It appears perhaps there aren’t any family members left, but we’d hate to assume that,” Patterson says. “My goal here is that we find some family member that would take this plaque and would cherish it and love it.”
He received the plaque from a friend who purchased it at an estate sale in Noblesville, Ind.
“She said, ‘Hey, I’ve got something that I know you can help me with,’” he says. He posted about the lost Purple Heart on social media, and within moments, the search expanded.
“I’ve had hundreds and hundreds of responses from people with different resources and people they might know who might help,” he says. “It’s really been pretty cool.”
People from across central Indiana are helping Patterson collect important information to help lead him to Oliver’s family.
“It appears that he was born in Brownsburg and perhaps was buried in Pittsboro,” Patterson says. “The plaque actually says 1919 to 1944, so I made the assumption that was birth and death dates but turns out he actually died in 1983.”
For Patterson, returning the Purple Heart to the family is a personal journey.
“This gentleman came from the greatest generation. He came from the World War II era, he was a paratrooper and I am a paratrooper and all paratroopers, we’re brothers,” Patterson says.
It’s a journey he says he won’t stop until the plaque is honored and respected in the right way.
“We try and support the family and the fallen who’ve gone before us,” he says. “I’ll consider it a failure if I don’t find a home where this Purple Heart will be loved and honored at.”
