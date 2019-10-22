New safety measures planned for Moncks Corner intersection after deadly accident

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - New safety measures are planned for a dangerous intersection in Moncks Corner after a deadly accident there led to a Live 5 News investigation.
The changes are coming to the intersection of Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road where drivers say it’s especially dangerous trying to turn left from 52 onto Cypress Gardens Road.
“It’s terrible, it doesn’t go too long every time when we start hearing sirens and somebody had a crash,” Rick Schalkewitz said.
Some say the problem is a flashing yellow light that tells drivers to use caution before turning.
“When you chance it, you know it’s yellow. You got cars honking behind you to go, go, go and that’s all it takes,” Randi Hartman said.
The call for changes at the intersection came to the forefront back in January. A driver making the left turn from 52 onto Cypress Gardens Road was hit in the side by a pickup truck, killing a passenger in the car.
Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic asked the State Department of Transportation to do a study of the intersection.
The study revealed that over a three year period, there were more crashes after the flashing yellow light was installed. DOT officials say they have enough funding for a solid green left turn signal to replace the flashing yellow light where drivers make the left turn onto Cypress Gardens Road.
“That would be huge because then it’s dedicated, you know you’re protected while you’re turning,” Schalkewitz said.
“Should have been done a long time ago to be honest with you. I mean how many accidents does it take before somebody does something?” Hartman said.
“There’s more that needs to be done at that intersection but this is a start with DOT getting that intersection, trying to get it safer for residents in that area,” Berkeley County Councilman Phillip Obie II said.
Folks who soon will feel safer making that left turn.
“What’s a life worth?” Schalkewitz said.
A DOT official says that green turn signal should be installed within the next month.
