Nine Lowcountry players named to North-South football All-Star game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nine football players from around the Lowcountry were named to the annual North-South all-star game on Monday including 2 each from Fort Dorchester and Woodland.
The game is set to be played on December 14th at Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
Fort Dorchester will be represented by defensive lineman Brandon Johnson and Emmanuel Johnson. Fitting since the Patriots defense has been so dominant this season. The Fort has allowed an average of just over 8 points per game throughout their 7-0 start.
Woodland has 1 player on each side of the ball going to the North-South game, led by WR Lavel Davis. The Virginia commit will be joined by Wolverines DB K’ron Ferrell.
Summerville WR Brody Hopkins will also be representing the Lowcountry. The Green Wave senior has 5 touchdown catches so far this season.
Berkeley’s offense has been averaging over 36 points per game this season and the offensive line is a big reason why. Senior OL Hunter Powers has been one of the leaders on the line for the Stags and he will be going to the North-South game for it.
The rest of the players from the Lowcountry are on defense where Timberland LB Jaleen Richardson, Baptist Hill DE Tiquan Bright and Wando DB Will Pickren all will be making the trip to Myrtle Beach in December.
