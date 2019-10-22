Old Hwy. 52 bridge in Moncks Corner to close for five months for replacement

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A bridge in Moncks Corner is expected to close for five months beginning next Thursday.
The state department of transportation says the bridge along Old Highway 52 over North Mulberry Creek is structurally deficient and will be replaced.
It’s expected to be closed from October 31 to May 31 pending any delays due to weather. The bridge is down the road from the Berkeley Country Club.
Currently, there are signs near Old Highway 52 to alert drivers of the road closure.
State transportation officials say the bridge qualifies for Federal Bridge Replacement Funding.
In a letter to Berkeley County, SCDOT says it made the decision to close the road because of low traffic volumes to minimize construction duration and to cut project costs and impacts to property owners.
Officials with a district office says through traffic will be detoured onto Gaillard Road and US 52.
The detour is about 4 and half miles.
They say local traffic will be permitted southbound as far as Lewisfield Plantation Road and northbound as far as Exeter Plantation Road which is near the Berkeley Country Club.
Signage and other traffic control devices will be onsite to direct drivers.
Moncks Corner native James Taylor drives on the road everyday.
"That's going to be an inconvenience for me and everybody else but that needs to be done," Taylor said.
A parent says she's concerned about how her children's bus route might be impacted.
Berkeley County School District official says they are working on route adjustments and will alert parents when they are complete. They say children might experience bus delays with the new route.
