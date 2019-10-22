Police: Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in downtown Charleston parking lot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been arrested and charged after he was accused of raping a woman in a downtown Charleston parking lot.
Terry Robinson, 51, has been charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct.
The female victim, 47, went to Charleston police headquarters on Oct. 7 to make a report.
She stated she was sexually assaulted in the parking lot of 51 Nassau Street on Oct. 3, according to the report.
On Oct. 4, she went to MUSC for treatment.
According to the report, she was able to provide a description of the suspect and a nickname for the person who assaulted her.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.