SC State’s Goodwin, Taylor earn MEAC weekly honors

NORFOLK, Va., – South Carolina State’s Tyrell Goodwin was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Defensive Player of the Week, while senior offensive lineman Alex Taylor earned Offensive Lineman of the Week honors the league announced Monday.
Goodwin (DL, 6-0, 265, Sr., Columbia, S.C.) led the Bulldogs defense with seven total tackles in a 24-10 win over Morgan State on Saturday. He was a force in the backfield, racking up four tackles for a loss of 22 yards and three sacks for a loss of 19 yards.
Taylor (OL, 6-9, 310, Sr., Moncks Corner, SC) graded out at 94 percent and spearheaded a Bulldogs offense that amassed 333 yards of total offense, including 198 yards rushing. He didn’t yield any sacks and recorded four pancake blocks with no penalties in the win over Morgan State.
This is Taylor’s third Offense Lineman of the Week honor by the MEAC this season.
Other’s earning honors were Bethune-Cookman quarterback Akevious Williams has been named Offensive Player of the Week, Norfolk State freshman Kevin Johnson has been selected as Rookie of the Week, while Florida A&M’s Chris Faddoul was picked as Specialist of the Week honors
OTHER TOP PERFORMERS
Marquis Ford (B-CU) finished the game with 2.5 tackles for a loss of 17 yards and 1.5 sacks for a loss of 16 yards and a blocked field goal against Norfolk State.
Xavier McDonald (B-CU) made field goals of 23, 25 and 28 yards in the second half to help the Wildcats stay perfect in MEAC play.
Corahn Alleyne (DSU) had two receptions for 89 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown catch against Merrimack.
Bryant Dallas (DSU) carried the ball 13 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns, which were both career highs for the Hornets.
Terry Jefferson (FAMU) led the defensive unit for the Rattlers with a game-high 11 tackles, including five solo stops.
Xavier Smith (FAMU) caught five passes for 106 yards and a touchdown against North Carolina A&T State.
Rico Kennedy (MSU) collected a game-high 12 tackles, including nine solo tackles in the loss at South Carolina State.
Cliff Benjamin, Jr. (SCSU) posted eight punts for 333 yards, averaging 41.6 yards per punt with two inside the 20 and one touchback against Morgan State.
LaBron Morris (SCSU) led the Bulldogs in rushing with 125 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown against Morgan State.