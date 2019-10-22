Threat against Mount Pleasant school not credible, district says

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District officials confirmed an increase in security at Wando High School over a threat they believe was not credible.
The increase in security was the result of a rumor circulating in the community about a threat of violence at the high school, according to district spokesman Andy Pruitt.
The rumor, he said, is believed to be related to an old message found last month written inside a bathroom stall at the school. The message was reported to the Mount Pleasant Police Department and after a thorough investigation, it was determined there was no credible threat to the school.
“However, out of an abundance of caution, extra precautions were taken today to ensure the safety of students and staff,” Pruitt said. “Those precautions include: having additional police presence on campus, added support from the District’s security team, and limited hall passes for students.”
