Usry claims Player of the Week honors for the second time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) - Charleston Southern redshirt sophomore placekicker Alex Usry earned Big South Special Teams Player of the Week recognition for the second time this season as announced by the conference office.
The McDonough, Ga. native went a perfect 4-for-4 from field goal range at Braly Municipal Stadium and added an extra point in the CSU 25-20 win over North Alabama.
Usry tied a Big South single-game record with four field goals in CSU's 25-20 win at North Alabama. He converted from 24, 35, 26 and a career-long 52 yards -- a school record, and finished the day with 13 points.
His record-setting 52-yard field goal gave the Buccaneers a 19-17 lead in the fourth quarter against the Lions and paved the way to securing the CSU win over UNA.
The Bucs are back in action on Saturday night as CSU hosts Monmouth for Goose Creek Appreciation Night at Buccaneer Field. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.