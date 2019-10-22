You Paid For It: Police tasers lease

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - When it comes to police equipment, tasers are relatively new to officers’ hips compared to guns or batons.
They first started gaining popularity in in 1999. Tasers are often are touted as a way for officers to safely take down a threatening suspect without having to get as close as they would with their hands and not having to resort to deadly gunfire.
At least 400,000 police officers carry tasers in the United State, according to media reports with Axon, the company that primarily makes the weapons.
Professional versions can be more than $2,000.
The City of Charleston just paid $97,989 to Colorado-based company Municipal Asset Management, Inc. for police department tasers.
The city isn’t buying the tasers; it is leasing them. That was the last of five payments that started in 2015.
The total cost over the five years was $489,945,20.
The lease agreement funded 379 of these professional-grade tasers, holsters, batteries and four-year warranties for CPD.
Charleston Police Department spokesperson Charles Francis said CPD tasers are currently replaced on a five-year replacement plan. This is the start of that last year under the current agreement.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.