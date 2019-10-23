Back to the cooler temperatures for a few days

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front passed through late Tuesday ushering in cooler weather to the Lowcountry for the next several days. Expect lots of sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. It will be another cool night with temperatures in the falling back into the 40s inland with low to mid 50s along the coast. A few clouds will start to move in tomorrow, but we should stay dry through Saturday morning. Our next storm system will move in this weekend bringing a slight chance of rain late Saturday and a few showers on Sunday. There is a lot of uncertainty with the timing and coverage of rainfall with this next system. We’ll continue to fine tune the forecast as we get closer to the weekend!