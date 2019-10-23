BCSD working to improve ‘broken’ bus transportation system

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - On any given day, busses in the Berkeley County School District can be between 45 to 90 minutes late, according to district officials.
BCSD Transportation Director Keith Terry said the district is working to improve inefficient bus routes and communication with parents.
“The system has been broken for some years and we do want to make it better,” Terry said.
The district hopes to implement an automated routing system and a transportation app for people in the district by fall 2020.
Although parents and students won’t be able to use the new technology until the next school year, the district is starting to collect necessary data and input for changes.
Terry also said the district is always looking for bus drivers. Currently, there are 40 vacancies.
The transportation and safety meeting will be at Cane Bay Elementary school at 6 pm.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.