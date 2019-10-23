Bond hearing set for man accused of killing wife in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of killing his wife in North Charleston and then fleeing to Florida where he was later arrested will have a bond hearing Wednesday.
Romane Clare was arrested and charged in the shooting death of his 37-year-old wife Ebony four days after the initial shooting on Sept. 26.
On that night at 9:03 p.m., police officers responded to the 4300 block of Whitney Drive for a possible shooting.
911 operators told responding officers that someone called and said they had been shot, and the suspect was still possibly on the scene.
When an officer arrived on scene, he found Ebony Clare lying on the ground on the driveway.
The officer administered first aid as other officers conducted a sweep of the home, then advised that the house was clear. Charleston County EMS then arrived on scene and transported Ebony Clare to MUSC where she later died.
A family member later found the gun used in the crime after detectives initially missed it.
According to an incident report, Clare also shot his then-girlfriend in the leg in 2014.
