Classroom Champions: Chastain wants reading games for Plantersville students

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - For many children, using their hands makes it easier for them to learn. And a teacher in the Georgetown County School District says that's especially true for her students.
Melissa Chastain says her third grade students at Plantersville Elementary in Georgetown are eager learners, and like many children, learn more effectively with hands-on activities.
Chastain is requesting “Can Do Reading Games” and a storage sack for the materials. These are hands-on reading activities.
“By allowing my students the gift of play while learning, they will have a greater ability to pass the standardized tests at the end of the year,” Chastain said.
And this project has a sponsor, meaning an anonymous charity will match $225 in donations, to fund this $450 request.
Give the children at Plantersville Elementary in Georgetown some hands-on games to enhance their reading abilities and become a Live 5 Classroom Champion.
If you’d like to support the students at Plantersville Elementary School, click here.
Your contributions are tax deductible. Donors Choose collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
