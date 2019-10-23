Deadline for Tammy Moorer to provide information on Heather Elvis’ disappearance is here

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Wednesday is the last day Tammy Moorer can provide information on the whereabouts of Heather Elvis and possibly have her prison sentence reduced.
According to Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, a statute was passed within the last few years that states if an inmate helps in an investigation within the first year of being incarcerated, they can apply for a “downward departure” to try and have time shaved off their sentence.
On October 23, 2018, Moorer was convicted of kidnapping Elvis in 2013. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Tammy’s husband, Sidney Moorer, was also sentenced to 30 years in prison after a jury convicted him on Sept. 18. He has a year from that date to "provide substantial help on where the body is,” Richardson said.
Despite the guilty verdicts, both Sidney and Tammy Moorer have denied any involvement in Elvis’ disappearance.
Tammy is incarcerated at Leath Correctional Institution, while Sidney is behind bars at Lee Correctional Institution.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.