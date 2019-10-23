Deputies capture 3 feral dogs accused of killing pets on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Deputies say they captured three feral dogs on James Island Wednesday morning that had previously been accused of killing pets in the area.
All three were taken to the Charleston Animal Society.
In recent weeks, the sheriff’s office animal control unit met with concerned residents after getting reports that the dogs attacked pets.
Over the past year neighbors say they’ve had four cats killed by the wild dogs.
Residents living in the Harbor View neighborhood and beyond have posted videos and photos of the dogs on social media, hoping someone will be able to capture them.
One couple said they heard their cat being killed by the dogs.
Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the dogs were found in the 1500 block of Inland Avenue. The dogs were corralled using plywood panels and the animals were captured without incident.
Anyone who sees stray dogs in their community are asked to call the Charleston County dispatch non-emergency line at 843-743-7200. If an animal poses an immediate threat to someone’s life, call 911.
