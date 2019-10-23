Deputies: Seven kids found locked in rooms at Berkeley Co. home; 2 adults arrested

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Seven kids were found locked in rooms at a home in Berkeley County and two people have been arrested, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say it happened at a home on Patriot Lane in Summerville.

Deputies say the children were deadbolted in their rooms and they were living in “horrific” conditions.

The children have been taken into DSS custody.

Residents reported several law enforcement units in the area around 2 p.m.

This is a developing story.

