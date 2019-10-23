Deputies in Sumter Co. in search of missing 23-year-old man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find Derrick Slater.
Officials said the 23-year-old man was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on October 20 leaving his job at McDonald’s near I-20 in Camden. Slater was seen in Rembert later that evening.
Officials said Slater drives a gray 2018 Nissan Sentra with SC license tag RAX205. The car has front end damage on the passenger side.
Slater is also known to frequently visit the Florence area.
If you have any information on Slater’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
