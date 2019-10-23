D.J. Wonnum Nominated for 2019 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award

Wonnum was coming off an outstanding sophomore campaign in 2017 in which he led the Gamecocks with 13 tackles for loss (TFLs) and six sacks, and as a result the Stone Mountain, Ga., native was named a permanent team captain. But an ankle injury in the opening week of the 2018 limited him to just five games that season. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman opened 2019 with seven tackles, including three TFLs versus UNC. Then, in the fourth game of the season, he tallied three sacks and a forced fumble versus Kentucky, earning SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors, the fourth time in his career he’s been recognized by the league office. For the year, he has 25 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 7.5 TFLs, an interception and a blocked kick. D.J.'s younger brother Dylan earned SEC All-Freshman honors last year and this season is South Carolina’s starting right tackle. Off the field, D.J. was recognized as the Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete during the spring of 2019.