Georgetown NAACP calls county’s administrator search process unfair

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As Georgetown County gets ready to welcome in a new county administrator, the Georgetown County Chapter of the NAACP addressed concerns about the searching process.
On Tuesday night, council members voted to offer the county administrator job to David Garner.
The NAACP claims the administrator searching process was “skewed." The president of the chapter, Marvin Neal, referenced an email made by County Council Chairman John Thomas to council members.
In that email the chairman sent the council members his top choices for the position, in hopes of sparking a conversation. Neal believes he should have never sent out the email.
“It looked as though he was skewing and persuading the other council persons that that was the direction they were going,” Neal said.
During a press conference with other community activist groups, Neal also mentioned budgetary concerns and misuse of capital improvement funds.
He claims the current county administrator has made mistakes with the county’s budget which put several projects to be used under the capital improvement funds on hold.
The group also addressed what they consider to be “red flags” over the years when it comes to balancing the budget. They called for a forensic audit.
In response to some of these claims, a spokesperson for Georgetown County released the following statement:
Georgetown County has conducted a thorough search for a new county administrator, following a plan that was laid out to the public months ago and that allowed the public to have an opportunity to meet the three top finalists and reach out to their council representative with their thoughts and opinions before a decision is made.
The Process:
- The administrator job was advertised nationally. About 40 applications were received and reviewed by county council.
- Council selected 5 semi-finalists using a point system and conducted interviews with those 5.
- The list was narrowed to 3 finalists, who were immediately announced to the public.
- A public meet and greet was held to allow members of the public to meet and talk with each of the three candidates. Each candidate also gave a brief presentation. This was live streamed on our Facebook page.
- Tonight, Council will meet in executive session to discuss the candidates and then vote in public session on who the new administrator will be.
The spokesperson also said there is no evidence that indicates an audit is needed.
