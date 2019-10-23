Highway Patrol searching for vehicle in Orangeburg hit-and-run

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Orangeburg County.
It happened on Monday at 8:10 p.m. on Railroad Avenue near Rush Street.
According to SCHP officials, the vehicle is believed to be a 2008-2012 Dodge Grand Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country minivan.
“The exact color is unknown,” Highway Patrol officials said. “The vehicle may have damage to the front bumper, hood, grille and windshield.”
If you have any information you are asked to call (843) 953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
