IOP may reduce speed limit on Palm Boulevard

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms may soon have a lower speed limit along a section of a busy road on the island.
The city council approved a recommendation Tuesday night to request SCDOT to conduct a speed study on the section of Palm Boulevard between 10th and 21st Avenue.
The study would evaluate the feasibility of reducing the speed limit in that area because of the number of intersections, as well as car and pedestrian traffic in that area.
At the same meeting, the council didn’t approve the first reading of an ordinance aimed to prohibit smoking in city-owned facilities.
