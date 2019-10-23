Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 7)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Inactive in a 27-17 loss to Jacksonville
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Inactive in a 27-17 loss to Jacksonville. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 19 tackles, 5 TFL and 1 Sack this season
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started on offensive line in a 33-30 loss to New England
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Dallas Cowboys - Had 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack and 1 pass deflection in a 37-10 win over Philadelphia. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 11 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 6 TFL and 6 sacks this season
Fadol Brown, DE, Green Bay Packers - Did not have a tackle in a 42-24 win over Oakland
Brett Toth, OL, Arizona Cardinals - Placed on Non-Football Injury list
Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- On Injured Reserve
