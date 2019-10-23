Police looking for suspects wanted in Goose Creek forgery case

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek police department is looking for the public’s help to identify two people suspected of forgery.
The incident happened on Oct. 16 around 2 p.m., according to Goose Creek police spokesman Tom Hill.
The pair were seen driving a white Dodge van in one incident and a silver Toyota sedan in another.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200, Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111, or Inv. Logan Wolfsen at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2338.
