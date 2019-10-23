Police searching for man wanted for breach of trust in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police are looking for a man in connection with a breach of trust case.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find 35-year-old John Gerald Alberti.
He stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 158 pounds.
Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact SPO Harper at aharper@tompsc.com or 843-884-4176.
Those who wish to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or 5541111.com. Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry offers rewards of up to $1,000.00 for information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.