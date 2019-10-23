Police searching for man wanted for breach of trust in Mt. Pleasant

Police are looking for John Alberti in connection with a breach of trust case. (Source: MountPleasantPolice)
By Live 5 Web Staff | October 23, 2019 at 10:36 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 10:36 AM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police are looking for a man in connection with a breach of trust case.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find 35-year-old John Gerald Alberti.

He stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 158 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact SPO Harper at aharper@tompsc.com or 843-884-4176.

Those who wish to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or 5541111.com. Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry offers rewards of up to $1,000.00 for information that leads to an arrest.

