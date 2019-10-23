Report: Police investigating after transgender woman attacked at N. Charleston bar

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating a report of a transgender woman attacked at a North Charleston bar.
North Charleston police say they responded to the incident on Monday night at the Owners Box on 7575 Rivers Ave.
The 22-year-old victim said she was sitting at the bar and was suddenly struck in the face. The victim told officers that she did not know who struck her.
The officer said he asked patrons at the bar if they saw anything, and said they did not.
“The bar tender stated that there aren’t any cameras in the bar,” the officer reported.
Police said the victim had slight bleeding from her lip.
The victim was transported to Trident Hospital.
If you have any information you are asked to call police.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.