Sheriff’s office: Man dies from injuries in West Ashley shooting

Sheriff’s office: Man dies from injuries in West Ashley shooting
Officials with the sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday that the man died following a shooting in the 700 block of Hitching Post Road on Tuesday night. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | October 23, 2019 at 3:24 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 3:24 PM

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man has died from injuries he sustained in a shooting in West Ashley.

Officials with the sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday that the man died following a shooting in the 700 block of Hitching Post Road on Tuesday night.

The coroner will release the identity of the deceased.

According to investigators, the victim was found shot and unconscious in a yard.

“The incident is being actively investigated as a homicide,” said Capt. Patrick Morris with the sheriff’s office.

Anybody with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.