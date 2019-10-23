Sheriff’s office: Man dies from injuries in West Ashley shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man has died from injuries he sustained in a shooting in West Ashley.
Officials with the sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday that the man died following a shooting in the 700 block of Hitching Post Road on Tuesday night.
The coroner will release the identity of the deceased.
“The incident is being actively investigated as a homicide,” said Capt. Patrick Morris with the sheriff’s office.
Anybody with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
