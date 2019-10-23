Sloane Stephens Returns to Charleston to Compete in Volvo Car Open

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. – Grand Slam champion Sloane Stephens will compete in the 2020 Volvo Car Open, April 4 – 12 on Daniel Island in Charleston, SC. Stephens captured the 2017 US Open title and is the 2016 Volvo Car Open champion. She joins fellow Grand Slam champions Simona Halep and Garbiñe Muguruza, as well as Volvo Car Open champions Kiki Bertens and Madison Keys in the 2020 player field.
“It’s no secret I love to play in Charleston,” said Stephens. “I started competing in this event at 18 years old and I still enjoy going back each year. My favorite surface is clay and it’s always fun for me to play a clay event in the States. And, the Volvo Car Open has great crowds who are so supportive of me, so that’s an added bonus!”
Stephens met friend and fellow countrywoman Keys in the 2019 Volvo Car Open quarterfinals, with Keys ultimately winning the three-set battle. The two have competed head to head for the past three years – also meeting in the 2017 US Open finals and 2018 French Open semifinals.
Stephens has won 6 WTA tournaments in her career. In addition to reaching the quarterfinals in Charleston, her 2019 season includes making the fourth round at the Australian Open, semifinals in Madrid and quarterfinals at the French Open.
The American will play the Volvo Car Open for the eighth time in April 2020.
“Sloane is a player our fans love to rally around and cheer on loudly,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager. “As a past champion and a talented competitor, she is an exciting addition to our growing player field!”
The Volvo Car Open will celebrate its 20th year in Charleston in 2020. The tournament relocated to Charleston from Hilton Head Island, where it was held from 1973 – 2000.
The nine-day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America. The event attracts an average of 90,000 attendees and more than 100 of the top singles and doubles tennis players to Charleston every year.