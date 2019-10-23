This is Carolina: Man turns ‘I can’t’ into ‘I can’ after almost 400 pound weight loss

“I wish I could give everybody just a touch of what blessing was given to me to make that change, because it’s worth it, no doubt about it,” he said, standing next to one of the punching bags that helps scorch the weight the last few years. “When they started seeing a difference in me, and I started seeing a difference in myself, that’s when the addiction (starts), you got up trust the process. I didn’t get 587 pounds overnight. You got to trust that process, the pain and everything because sooner or later it pays for it."