Two men critically injured in head-on collision involving log truck, dump truck

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say two men have suffered critical injuries following a head-on collision involving a log truck and a dump truck.
Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say it happened Wednesday morning at 9:17 a.m. in the area of Thunderbolt Drive and Tuskegee Airman Drive.
A report states that a log truck was traveling southbound and a GMC dump truck was traveling northbound when they collided at the intersection.
Authorities said the log truck overturned, spilling the load of logs in the roadway, and one log penetrated the cab and possibly struck the driver.
“The northbound dump truck was flipped backwards and caught fire,” CCFR officials said."Several workers who were on break at the nearby Floralife factory heard the crash and ran to the scene."
According to emergency officials, one worker was able to get the passenger door of the dump truck open and pull the injured driver out of the burning truck, saving his life.
Bystanders also pulled the log truck driver to safety.
“Fire-Rescue units arrived minutes later to find Thunderbolt Dr completely blocked by the wreckage and logs,” CCFR officials said."The cab of the dump truck was fully involved. A second Fire-Rescue Ambulance was requested as well as two medical helicopters."
An incident report states that both patients were quickly treated by Firefighter-Paramedics and an off-duty nurse at the scene.
The driver of the dump truck was rapidly transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston by Fire-Rescue Medic 19, according to CCFR officials.
“Medic 26 transported the driver of the log truck to the Lowcountry Regional Airport to meet with Meducare,” CCFR officials said."The patient was transferred to the Flight Crew without incident, then flown to the Trauma Center at MUSC in Charleston."
Highway Patrol and State Transport Police are investigating the accident.
The road remained blocked for several hours.
