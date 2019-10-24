Battery Oust Ottawa from Playoffs in Penalty Shootout

It was a promising start for the boys in Black and Yellow in their ninth consecutive trip to the USL Championship Playoffs. Kotaro Higashi opened Charleston's postseason account in the 27th minute to put the Battery up 1-0. An errant pass in the Ottawa midfield was intercepted by defender A.J. Paterson who wasted no time in playing to Higashi, who found himself in acres of space down the left-hand side. Higashi drove toward the Ottawa penalty area and did well to keep his composure as Nana Attakora attempted to close down the Japanese playmaker. Higashi attempted to curl a shot past Callum Irving who was able to get a hand to it but wasn't strong enough to keep it out.