Bond set at $25k for man accused of lunging at deputy with machete

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond has been set at $25,000 for a man accused of lunging at a deputy with a machete leading to standoff at a Dorchester County home.
David Dubois was charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature.
According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dubois lunged at the deputy while the deputy and a county civil process server were attempting to serve papers on DuBois at his apartment on Ironwood Trail.
“This action subsequently led to a more than five-hour standoff with DuBois hiding out in his apartment,” DCSO officials said.
A report states that the Special Entry Team used distraction devices and gas to safely make entry into DuBois’ apartment and detain him.
DuBois nor any deputies sustained injuries, DCSO officials said.
