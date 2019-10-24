CCSD looking at rezoning, eliminating partial magnet status of 3 West Ashley schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is considering a plan that would eliminate the partial magnet status of three of its West Ashley schools.
The recommendation made to the board would eliminate the partial magnet status of St. Andrew’s Elementary, which focus on math and science. The students who go there may also be changing as the district looks at possibly rezoning this school.
West Ashley Middle School, which has a focus in advanced studies, would also lose its partial magnet status should the plans move forward. This school could also be rezoned.
The third school to lose its partial magnet status would be C.E. Williams Middle. It has a focus in creative and scientific arts, and this school is also under consideration to be rezoned.
The recommendation would grandfather in all current partial magnet students and would allow students living outside a school’s attendance zone to use the district’s transfer process to apply.
CCSD district ten parents are expected to attend Thursday night’s listening session with school district board members. It starts at 6 p.m. at West Ashley High School. This is the last scheduled listening session before the school board could vote on these changes along with a series of others.
Other proposed changes include:
- CCSD looking at eliminating the partial magnet status of all but one Mt. Pleasant school
- CCSD considers combining 3 downtown middle schools
- CCSD looking at combining three N. Charleston elementary schools, building new middle school
- Parents concerned over plans to close Charleston County elementary school
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.