Charleston police announces road closures for homecoming parade on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police has announced road closures for the St. John’s High School Homecoming Parade which will be held held on Friday, Oct. 25.
CPD officials said Main Road will be closed from 2:45 p.m. to (estimated) 4:15 p.m. from St. John’s High School at 1518 Main Road at Chisolm Road to Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road.
“The intersection of Main Road and Maybank Highway will be closed from 2:45 p.m. until the last parade unit passes through the intersection,” Charleston police said. “Once the parade begins, there will be limited access off of Wadmalaw Island.”
Police said the parade leaves Haut Gap Middle at 3:00 p.m., travels down Bohicket Road to Main Road to St. John’s High School parking lot.
Police provided the following alternate routes around the parade route from Main Rd:
- Main Road to River Road to Maybank Highway (and reverse).
- Berryhill Road to Walter Drive to Maybank Highway (and reverse) access to and from Seabrook Island and Kiawah Island.
All roadways will reopen as quickly as possible, police officials said.
