City of Birmingham holds candlelight vigil in memory of Kamille Mckinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Emotional and powerful words were spoken at a candlelight vigil held in memory of Kamille Mckinney
Hundreds gathered at Linn Park in front of City Hall Wednesday afternoon as Mayor Randall Woodfin, Police Chief Patrick Smith and various religious leaders from around the community addressed the blanket of grief covering the city in the wake of Kamille’s death.
“I believe Kamille changed this city. A three-year-old little girl has changed the landscape of the city of Birmingham,” said Chief Smith.
While the city did all it could to try and bring Kamille home, her death has sent a message that will never be forgotten. Smith urged that the community must come together do all they can to protect its children.
“I need each and every one of you here to make a commitment to this city, this state and to this nation, to be the guardians of hope for tomorrow. As Chief of Police, I feel I need to deputize every one of you here so that we all hold true to the Kamille McKinney story.”
