Former Eutawville police chief charged with misconduct in office

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Eutawville police chief has been arrested.
On Tuesday, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Officers arrested Steven Daniel Holloway, 37, and charged him with misconduct in office and grand larceny.
According to SLED, he took more than $4,600 that was seized during an arrest. Authorities found the sealed evidence bag inside his patrol vehicle, according to the arrest warrants.
He was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
