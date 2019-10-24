Former SC police chief accused of taking money seized during arrest

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A former police chief at a small department in Orangeburg County is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from evidence.
State investigators arrested Steven Daniel Holloway, 37, who served as chief of the Eutawville Police Department.
Warrants claim Holloway failed to account for about $4,600 that was seized during an arrest in December 2017.
SLED found an evidence bag in Holloway’s patrol car in August 2018, official said in a news release.
Investigators issued a warrant for his arrest Oct. 3. That warrant was served Monday.
Holloway is charged with misconduct in office and grand larceny. He’s being held in the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.