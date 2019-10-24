IOP Exchange Club builds new dock, creating more access to Hamlin Creek

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Thursday, The Isle of Palms Exchange Club will unveil a new dock that will launch a new water access program.
The pier, floating dock and patio all built with inclusivity in mind. A handicap-accessible watercraft launch is connected to the dock.
The nearly $500,000 project started almost five years ago. Members of the club believe it is important for more people to have access to parts of Hamlin Creek that are rarely accessible.
The Exchange Club works with programs that fight child abuse and encourage physical activity for veterans. With the new dock, veterans will be able to kayak, children can learn to fish and water safety.
Currently, the dock is only available to be rented by groups the club partners with. However, they do plan to open it to the public in the future.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the Exchange Club at 201 Palm Boulevard at 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.