Landlord reported “horrific conditions” of Berkeley Co. house to national human trafficking hotline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County home where children were found locked in a room was being rented through a property management company.
The landlord for the home on Patriot Lane, Nataliya Matejka, said she reported the “horrific conditions" to authorities using the national human trafficking hotline.
While the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has said detectives do not believe the situation is a case of human trafficking, Matejka said the initial description of the house from one of her inspectors led her to believe it could have been.
“Just the description of the environment that he presented,” Matejka said. “I didn’t know what it was and with children being involved, that’s just, I guess, paranoia that jumped in.”
Matejka is the CEO and president of Family Owned Property Management, LLC in Ladson.
She said she tried to report the situation to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office directly, but she had a hard time getting in touch with a detective.
It was then she turned to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. She said authorities were quick to respond after she took that step.
Matejka said there was only one tenant on the lease for the Patriot Lane house, and her company does four inspections on the property per year.
She said her inspector had never noticed any issues at the house before, even during the last inspection in June.
She did not confirm if the tenant was one of the two people charged after the discovery. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed this either. However, in a press conference Thursday, deputies said Erik Perez-Viera and Diana Salbon were subletting the upstairs area of the home from another woman who lived downstairs.
The five-bedroom house, with a garage converted into an extra master bedroom, is located in what Matejka described as a great neighborhood with a quiet atmosphere.
“We’ve been managing the property for over two years and never had any issues,” Matejka said. “I’ve been in the business for 16 years, so I’ve seen a lot. This definitely hits the top. I guess for me, at this point, I’m very happy and proud of Berkeley County for the way that they are handling it, and we will see where the investigation leads. Hopefully, there’s justice for the kids.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.