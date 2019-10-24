Lowcountry High School Football Week 9 Schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’ve reached the next to last week of the regular season in Lowcountry high school football. Region titles could be decided on Friday so check back here for previews, scores and more.
10/25
Timberland (5-1) at Oceanside Collegiate (7-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Berkeley (5-2) at Stratford (3-4)
Ashley Ridge (3-4) at Ft. Dorchester (7-0)
Cane Bay (5-3) at Wando (4-3)
Goose Creek (5-2) at James Island (2-5)
Stall (1-6) at West Ashley (1-7)
Colleton County (2-5) at Bluffton
Georgetown at Bishop England (5-2)
Hanahan (1-6) at Manning
Waccamaw at Academic Magnet (1-5)
Burke (1-7) at North Charleston (2-5)
Woodland (5-2) at Barnwell
Scotts Branch at Cross (4-4)
Baptist Hill (4-3) at Military Magnet (0-6)
Charleston Math & Science (0-6) at St. John’s (2-5)
First Baptist (7-2) at Augusta Christian
Pinewood Prep (0-8) at Laurence Manning
Porter-Gaud (4-4) at Ben Lippen
Northwood (3-4) at Hilton Head Prep
Colleton Prep (4-4) at Charleston Collegiate (1-6)
Dorchester Academy (3-4) at Thomas Heyward
