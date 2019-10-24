Lowcountry High School Football Week 9 Schedule

October 23, 2019 at 9:37 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 9:47 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’ve reached the next to last week of the regular season in Lowcountry high school football. Region titles could be decided on Friday so check back here for previews, scores and more.

10/25

Timberland (5-1) at Oceanside Collegiate (7-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Berkeley (5-2) at Stratford (3-4)

Ashley Ridge (3-4) at Ft. Dorchester (7-0)

Cane Bay (5-3) at Wando (4-3)

Goose Creek (5-2) at James Island (2-5)

Stall (1-6) at West Ashley (1-7)

Colleton County (2-5) at Bluffton

Georgetown at Bishop England (5-2)

Hanahan (1-6) at Manning

Waccamaw at Academic Magnet (1-5)

Burke (1-7) at North Charleston (2-5)

Woodland (5-2) at Barnwell

Scotts Branch at Cross (4-4)

Baptist Hill (4-3) at Military Magnet (0-6)

Charleston Math & Science (0-6) at St. John’s (2-5)

First Baptist (7-2) at Augusta Christian

Pinewood Prep (0-8) at Laurence Manning

Porter-Gaud (4-4) at Ben Lippen

Northwood (3-4) at Hilton Head Prep

Colleton Prep (4-4) at Charleston Collegiate (1-6)

Dorchester Academy (3-4) at Thomas Heyward

