Lowcountry High School Volleyball playoff results (10/23)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
SCHSL Volleyball Playoffs - Round 1
3-A
Academic Magnet 3, Cheraw 0 - The top-seeded Raptors advance and will host Wade Hampton on Monday night.
Bishop England 3, Loris 0 - The Bishops will travel to Gilbert on Monday night.
Dillon 3, Hanahan 2
2-A
Oceanside Collegiate 3, Calhoun County 0 - The Landsharks will host Johnsonville in round 2 on Monday night.
Timberland 3, Columbia 0 - The Wolves will travel to Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Monday night.
Philip Simmons 3, Woodland 0
1-A
Cross 3, Baptist Hill 2 - The Trojans will head to Lake View for round 2 on Monday night.
