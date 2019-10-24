Lowcountry High School Volleyball playoff results (10/23)

By Kevin Bilodeau | October 24, 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C.

SCHSL Volleyball Playoffs - Round 1

3-A

Academic Magnet 3, Cheraw 0 - The top-seeded Raptors advance and will host Wade Hampton on Monday night.

Bishop England 3, Loris 0 - The Bishops will travel to Gilbert on Monday night.

Dillon 3, Hanahan 2

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 3, Calhoun County 0 - The Landsharks will host Johnsonville in round 2 on Monday night.

Timberland 3, Columbia 0 - The Wolves will travel to Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Monday night.

Philip Simmons 3, Woodland 0

1-A

Cross 3, Baptist Hill 2 - The Trojans will head to Lake View for round 2 on Monday night.

