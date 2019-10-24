Photos show conditions inside Berkeley Co. home where kids were locked in room

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Photos released Thursday by the Berkeley County sheriff’s office show the conditions where seven kids were found to be living on Wednesday afternoon.
The parents of five of the children have been taken into custody and charged.
Many of the photos show trash on the floor along with garbage bags and other items strewn about. In others, there are animal cages stacked on top of each other.
According to the incident report, there were no door handles on any of the bedrooms in the house and every room in the house had cameras in it including where the children slept and dressed.
A 3-year-old and 5-year-old were locked in a bedroom with a deadbolt when deputies arrived.
Human and animal feces, as well as trash, were found in two bedrooms upstairs. All five of the children were sleeping in one room on a double bed.
People were also living in the garage and downstairs area, bringing the total number of people living in the house to 12.
The seven children inside are now all in DSS custody.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.