Sheriff’s office: Georgetown HS student found with gun on campus during school bus threat investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a Georgetown High School student has been arrested after he was found with a gun on campus during a school bus threat investigation.
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered the juvenile had a loaded pistol in his possession during a pat-down of the suspect.
“The sheriff’s office was investigating a report of threats made on a school bus,” GCSO officials said.
All students are safe and secure, and no additional threats have been identified.
The investigation in continuing, and charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Interviews are being conducted, and additional information will follow,” GCSO officials said.
